New Suit

Dollar General was slapped with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorneys John David Hart and Lisa A. Manziel on behalf of Dorothy Jayne Manziel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00346, Manziel v. Dollar General Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 31, 2022, 10:25 AM