Many Midsize Firms Shy Away From Mandating Office Attendance...

News From Law.com

Office attendance policies at law firms today lie on a spectrum. At one end are firms like Sterlington and FisherBroyles, which were conceived as 100% remote, overhead-free partnerships before the pandemic brought remote work into vogue. In the middle sit the majority of law firms interviewed by Law.com, which encourage lawyers to split their time between the home and the office without implementing any formal mandates. And on the other end are firms with a requirement for lawyers to come in a set number of days per week, give or take reasonable accommodations.

July 11, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /