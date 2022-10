News From Law.com

According to new report from Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, corporate legal departments at large organizations saw steep increases in outside counsel spend from 2020 to 2021, but financial companies escaped the brunt of the hikes. The report author said financial companies, because of their hefty regulation, pay more to outside counsel but also do a better job controlling cost increases.

Banking & Financial Services

October 07, 2022, 6:41 AM