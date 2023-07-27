Many Companies Ill-Prepared to Meet Newly Adopted SEC Cybers...

News From Law.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday finally adopted stringent new cybersecurity disclosure rules for public companies, 16 months after the agency proposed them. That lag gave companies an abundance of lead time to prepare for the requirement that has the cybersecurity community most worried: a mandate that companies publicly disclose the breach within four days after a determination that breach was material. But experts say companies are a long way from being ready.

