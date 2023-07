News From Law.com

Less than one-third of U.S. employees feel their organization properly prioritizes environmental and societal goals, a new study released in the MIT Sloan Management Review found. The Center for Sustainable Business at the University of Pittsburgh and The Harris Poll surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. workers on sustainability, which during the interviews was defined as integrating environmental and societal concerns into business decisions and actions.

Legal Services

July 24, 2023, 12:50 PM

nature of claim: /