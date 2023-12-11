Many CLM Providers Claim to Be End-To-End. Only Few Actually...

News From Law.com

While many contract providers claim to be end-to-end systems, meaning covering the entire contracting lifecycle, a recent study from the InnoLaw Group released on Dec. 6 found that only a small number of providers on the market actually are. Going forward, Lucy Bassli, former Microsoft AGC and the founder and principal of InnoLaw Group, noted that the CLM market may start to see more providers moving away from end-to-end systems and instead focus on specific phases of contracting.

AI & Automation

December 11, 2023, 2:34 PM

