As law firm attorneys and staff are increasingly taking advantage of hybrid and remote work, many clients actually prefer meeting their lawyers virtually rather than in-person, according to a new legal industry report that raises another red flag for full-office return plans. The report from legal technology company Clio found clients are 25% more likely (35% compared to 28%) to prefer virtual meetings over in-person meetings.

October 11, 2022, 4:39 PM