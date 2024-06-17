Who Got The Work

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti partner Michael P. O'Mullan has entered an appearance for Fox Glass Co. and Richard Kohler in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The court action, filed May 2 in New Jersey District Court by Maselli, Mills & Fornal on behalf of Fox Glass of New Jersey and minority shareholder Dean Manutti, accuses the defendants of mismanaging their New Jersey location by terminating long-term employees and redirecting customers to their Florida location. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:24-cv-05806, Manutti et al v. Kohler et al.

Construction & Engineering

June 17, 2024, 1:15 PM

Dean Manutti

Fox Glass Of New Jersey, Inc.

Maselli, Mills & Fornal, P.C.

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

Maselli Mills & Fornal, PC

Fox Glass Co., Inc.

Richard Kohler

Tina Kohler

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract