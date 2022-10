Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Goodwin Procter on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to California Central District Court. The complaint, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Law Offices of Robert Bazikyan on behalf of Emanuel Manukyan. The case is 2:22-cv-07624, Manukyan v. Bank of America N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 19, 2022, 4:53 PM