New Suit - Patent

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, and other defendants were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on behalf of Manufacturing Resources International, which asserts five patents related to digital displays on mobile devices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00320, Manufacturing Resources International, Inc. v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. et al.