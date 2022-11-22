New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of firearms maker Manufacturing Partners Inc. and Palmetto State Armory. The complaint targets Extrude Hone LLC for allegedly performing defective rifling work on the plaintiffs' line of Palmetto Dagger pistols, resulting in numerous customer complaints. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02960, Manufacturing Partners Incorporated et al v. Extrude Hone, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 22, 2022, 7:21 PM