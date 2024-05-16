Manufacturing Industry CLO Returns to K&L Gates After Two De...

News From Law.com

Corporate M&A attorney Dan Fayock is rejoining K&L Gates after a 20-year career as an in-house attorney, returning to the firm as a partner in its Pittsburgh office. Fayock began his practice at K&L Gates in 1999 as an associate, before moving to Allegheny Energy in 2004 and moving to PPG shortly after, where he rose through the ranks and subsequently joined aluminum manufacturer Arconic in 2022 as executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary.

May 16, 2024, 4:40 PM

