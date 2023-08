New Suit - Trade Secrets

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of M&T Bank. The complaint takes aim at former M&T employee Todd Rishel for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets in order to solicit customers on behalf of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01306, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company et al v. Rishel.

Banking & Financial Services

August 07, 2023, 3:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company

Plaintiffs

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott

defendants

Todd Rishel

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract