New Suit

Atlantic Towing was hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Adams & Reese on behalf of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co., alleges that Atlantic Towing and the Cocoa Police Department seize vehicles from the road and demand that lienholders like the plaintiff pay towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released. According to the complaint, the practice deprives the plaintiff of its Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights under color of law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00430, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co. v. Atlantic Towing LLC.

Automotive

March 10, 2023, 12:16 PM