Who Got The Work

Duvol M. Thompson and John M. Toriello of Holland & Knight have entered appearances for Unitex Textile Rental Services and Unitex Textile Services in a pending lawsuit. The suit, filed May 21 in New Jersey District Court by Kleinbard LLC on behalf of Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Co., seeks to declare Manufacturers Alliance has no duty to defend or indemnify Unitex or Unitex Rental Services in connection with an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:24-cv-06304, Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company v. Unitex Textile Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

July 05, 2024, 12:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Manufacturers Alliance Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Kleinbard LLC

Defendants

Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc.

Unitex Textile Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute