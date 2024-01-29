Daniel Douglas of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Blackstone Holding and Zoom Auto Group in a pending lawsuit alleging violation of the Federal Odometer Act. The complaint, filed Dec. 15 in Arizona District Court by Clark Hill on behalf of Manteca Ford-Mercury, disputes the mileage of a 2021 Lamborghini. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton, is 2:23-cv-02622, Manteca Ford-Mercury Incorporated v. Gladiator Worldwide Logistics LLC et al.
Automotive
January 29, 2024, 10:32 AM