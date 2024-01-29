Who Got The Work

Daniel Douglas of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Blackstone Holding and Zoom Auto Group in a pending lawsuit alleging violation of the Federal Odometer Act. The complaint, filed Dec. 15 in Arizona District Court by Clark Hill on behalf of Manteca Ford-Mercury, disputes the mileage of a 2021 Lamborghini. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan R. Bolton, is 2:23-cv-02622, Manteca Ford-Mercury Incorporated v. Gladiator Worldwide Logistics LLC et al.

Automotive

January 29, 2024, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Manteca Ford-Mercury Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Clark Hill

defendants

Blackstone Holding LLC

Gladiator Worldwide Logistics LLC

Heritage Buick GMC Truck Incorporated

Zoom Auto Group LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

Polsinelli

Righi Fitch Law Group

