New Suit - Employment

Wigdor filed an employment lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. The suit, over alleged age-based discrimination, was filed on behalf of two former nurses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03235, Mantani et al v. Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Health Care

June 13, 2023, 4:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina Mantani

Theresa Vaughan

Wigdor

defendants

Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination