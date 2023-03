Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Collins Einhorn Farrell on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wesco Insurance, an AmTrust company, to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Serafini, Michalowski, Derkacz & Associates on behalf of Ali Mansour, who contends he was injured in the course of his employment when he fell while making a delivery. The case is 2:23-cv-10746, Mansour v. Wesco Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 9:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Ali Mansour

Plaintiffs

Serafini, Michalowski,

defendants

Wesco Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Collins Einhorn Farrell

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute