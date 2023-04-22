Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and other defendants were sued Friday in Indiana Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Burke Costanza & Carberry on behalf of a cardiologist who claims that he was subjected to unlawful discrimination and retaliation after seeking accommodations and FMLA leave as a result of a cancer diagnosis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00136, Mansour v. La Porte Clinic LLC dba Northwest Medical Group La Porte et al.
Health Care
April 22, 2023, 12:51 PM