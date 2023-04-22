New Suit - Employment

Community Health Systems, a Tennessee-based general hospital corporation, and other defendants were sued Friday in Indiana Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Burke Costanza & Carberry on behalf of a cardiologist who claims that he was subjected to unlawful discrimination and retaliation after seeking accommodations and FMLA leave as a result of a cancer diagnosis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00136, Mansour v. La Porte Clinic LLC dba Northwest Medical Group La Porte et al.

Health Care

April 22, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Ibrahim Mansour

Plaintiffs

Burke Costanza Carberry

defendants

Community Health Systems Inc

Ashley Dickinson

CHSPSC LLC

La Porte Clinic LLC dba Northwest Medical Group La Porte

La Porte Hospital Company LLC dba Northwest Health La Porte

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination