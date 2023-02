Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partner Jason P. Gosselin has entered an appearance for Fidelity Life in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, pertaining to life insurance benefits, was filed Jan. 3 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Eaves Law Firm on behalf of Steven Scott Mansoor, Virginia Clare Mansoor and other plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate, is 3:23-cv-00004, Mansoor, III et al v. Fidelity Life Association.