Who Got The Work

MGM Resorts has turned to attorneys Emily Allen-Wiles Buchwald and Todd L. Bice of Pisanelli Bice PLLC to fight a pending data breach class action. The suit is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised during a Sept. 2023 cyberattack. The court action was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, Nussbaum Lau Group and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva, is 2:23-cv-01826, Manson v. MGM Resorts International.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 26, 2023, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael Manson

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

Nussbaum Law Group, PC

Stranch, Jennings & Garvey PLLC

defendants

MGM Resorts International

defendant counsels

Pisanelli Bice PLLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract