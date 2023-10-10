Mansfield Rule Certifications, Renewals Increase Despite DEI...

News From Law.com

In spite of rising anti-DEI sentiment among some conservative politicians and legal activists that has already rewritten the language of Big Law DEI fellowships, Diversity Lab's Mansfield Certification program marched ahead with more than 240 U.S. and Canada law firms achieving certification in 2023 and 100% of existing firms opting to renew their commitment for 2024. A total of 45 new large and midsize law firms also pledged to participate in the program for next year, Diversity Lab stated in a Tuesday press release.

October 10, 2023, 12:35 PM

