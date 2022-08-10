New Suit

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit, brought by Coffey, Kaye, Myers & Olley on behalf of conductor Edward Mansfield and locomotive engineer Matthew Marchionda, arises from a train collision resulting from a rockslide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01159, Mansfield et al v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

