Removed To Federal Court

Jones Walker and other counsel on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ritchey Metals to Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, over a contract to install a furnace, was filed by Hall Tanner & Hargett on behalf of Mansell and Associates. The case is 3:22-cv-01169, Mansell and Associates, LLC v. Ritchey Metals Company, Incorporated.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 12, 2022, 7:38 PM