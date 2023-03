News From Law.com

The Washington Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court's granting of the defendants' joint motion for partial summary judgment, dismissing the plaintiffs' claims. The court affirmed the ruling after concluding that the corporate negligence doctrine hadn't been applied to animal heath care facilities in Washington, and that Washington law had never provided for NIED claims arising out of the negligent injury or death of a pet.

Washington

March 13, 2023, 1:16 PM