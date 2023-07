Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against T-Mobile and Sprint to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Injury Firm on behalf of Julia Manresa, who allegedly struck her head while walking under a partially-lowered security gate on the defendants' property. The cse is 0:23-cv-61330, Manresa v. T-Mobile USA Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

July 13, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Julia Manresa

defendants

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Sprint Solutions, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims