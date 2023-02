Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual subsidiary Ohio Security Insurance to North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage and business interruption claims, was filed by the Doran Law Offices on behalf of Manoula LLC, doing business as China Grove Family Restaurant. The case is 1:23-cv-00182, Manoula, LLC v. Ohio Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 2:10 PM