Who Got The Work

Jennifer Helen Kay of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Greyhound Lines Inc. in a pending employment lawsuit. The suit, over alleged sexual harassment, was filed Aug. 8 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a former driver. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:23-cv-05231, Manon v. Greyhound Lines, Inc., et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 25, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Gina Manon

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Greyhound Lines, Inc.

National Express, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination