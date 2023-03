New Suit - ERISA

Aramark, a provider of food, facilities and uniform services, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Raab Sturm & Ganchrow on behalf of the Building Service 32BJ Health Fund and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02296, Pastreich et al. v. Aramark Management Services LP et al.

Business Services

March 17, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Manny Pastreich, as Trustee

the Trustees of the Building Service 32BJ Health Fund, Building Service 32BJ Legal Services Fund, and Building Service 32BJ Thomas Shortman Training, Scholarship and Safety Fund

Plaintiffs

Raab, Sturm & Goldman, LLP

defendants

Aramark Educational Services, LLC

Aramark Management Services Limited Partnership,

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations