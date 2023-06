New Suit - Contract

Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of James F. Mannino Jr. and Bianca A. Marrero. The complaint, pertaining to a dispute over beneficiaries to a will, pursues claims against Joan Clowes and Marie C. Mannino. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11337, Mannino Jr. v. Mannino.

Massachusetts

June 13, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Bianca A Marrero

James F Mannino, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Joan Clowes

Marie C Mannino

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract