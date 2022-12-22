Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, including partners Kevin P. Muck and Susan S. Muck, have entered appearances for Embark Trucks, an autonomous trucking company, its top officers and board of directors in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 30 in California Northern District Court by Magnanimo Dean Law and Gainey McKenna & Egleston, contends that Embark, f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, made materially false statements in its financial reports leading up to its IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:22-cv-07526, Manning v. Embark Technology Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

December 22, 2022, 6:35 AM