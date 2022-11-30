New Suit - Securities

Autonomous trucking company Embark Trucks, its top officers and board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Magnanimo Dean Law and Gainey McKenna & Egleston, contends that Embark, f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, made materially false statements in its financial reports leading up to its IPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07526, Manning v. Embark Technology Inc. et al.

AI & Automation

November 30, 2022, 6:00 PM