New Suit - Personal Injury

Baylor University and Stonegate Stables were slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Clark Von Plonski Anderson on behalf of a plaintiff claiming severe injuries after being pinned to the ground by the full weight of a horse during a riding exam. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01085, Manning v. Baylor University et al.