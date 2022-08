Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA Casualty Insurance Company to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricanes Delta and Laura, was filed by Cox, Cox, Filo, Camel & Wilson on behalf of James Manning III and Suzanne Reid. The case is 2:22-cv-05147, Manning, III et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 29, 2022, 7:06 PM