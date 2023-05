Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Todd Bohannan, Ann-Marie Campbell and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that she was denied unemployment benefits due to fabricated statements concerning the reason for her termination. The case is 1:23-cv-01990, Mannah v. Decker et al.

Georgia

May 03, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Francis Mannah

defendants

Ann-Marie Campbell

David Sharpton

Edward Ted Decker

Kariny Thomas

Marryb ell Rotiz

Matt Carey

Michael Jackson

Tanashier Miller

Tim Hourigan

Todd Bohannan

Tunya Williams

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination