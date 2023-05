Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pilgrim Christakis LLP on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Capital One Financial Corp. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Ruddy, King & Petersen Law Group on behalf of Matthew Mann, who claims that the defendant unilaterally froze his accounts. The case is 1:23-cv-02896, Mann v. Capital One Financial Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

May 09, 2023, 1:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Mann

defendants

Capital One Financial Corp.

defendant counsels

Pilgrim Christakis LLP

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct