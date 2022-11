New Suit

MGM Resorts was sued by patron Dwight Manley on Thursday in Nevada District Court. The complaint accuses MGM of spiking the plaintiff's cocktail with ketamine in order to induce him to gamble more money. The suit was brought by Santoro Whitmire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01906, Manley v. MGM Resorts International et al.