New Suit - Product Liability

Mercedes-Benz Group AG f/k/a Daimler AG, Adient US LLC and Danny Melendes were hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, over an interior CAN communication malfunction, was brought by the Tracy Law Firm on behalf of Ashton Manley and Nicholas Manley. Mercedes-Benz Group is represented by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and Squire Patton Boggs. Adient US LLC is represented by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. Danny Melendes is represented by Zwillenberg Law. The case is 3:22-cv-02634, Manley v. Mercedes-Benz Group AG fka Daimler AG et al.