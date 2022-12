Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pearlman Brown & Wax on Friday removed a lawsuit for rescission of contract against TrueBlue, a specialized staffing firm, and Recovery Services International to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning a workers' compensation dispute, was filed by Westford Law Group on behalf of Jose Manjarres. The case is 2:22-cv-08924, Manjarres v. TrueBlue, Inc. et al.

Business Services

December 09, 2022, 3:10 PM