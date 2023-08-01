Who Got The Work

James M. McDonnell of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Singer Holding Corp., doing business as Robison Oil, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed June 16 in New Jersey District Court, accuses the defendant of failing to pay account managers overtime wages, as well as other labor law violations. The complaint was filed by Fitapelli & Schaffer; Bruckner Burch PLLC; and Josephson Dunlap PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:23-cv-03339, Manis v. Singer Holding Corporation.

Energy

August 01, 2023, 11:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Joanna Manis

Plaintiffs

Fitapelli & Schaffer, LLP

defendants

Singer Holding Corporation

Singer Holding Corporation D/B/A Robison Oil

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations