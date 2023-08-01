James M. McDonnell of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Singer Holding Corp., doing business as Robison Oil, in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit, filed June 16 in New Jersey District Court, accuses the defendant of failing to pay account managers overtime wages, as well as other labor law violations. The complaint was filed by Fitapelli & Schaffer; Bruckner Burch PLLC; and Josephson Dunlap PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty, is 2:23-cv-03339, Manis v. Singer Holding Corporation.
Energy
August 01, 2023, 11:38 AM