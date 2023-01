Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods and Locke Lord removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Bank of America and Auction.Com Enterprises to Georgia Middle District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by the Ellerbee Law Firm on behalf of Patricia Lynn Manin. The case is 1:23-cv-00012, Manin v. Bank Of America, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 11:51 AM