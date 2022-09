Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against SA Recycling LLC to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Farah & Farah on behalf of Stacey Manigo. The case is 4:22-cv-00219, Manigo v. SA Recycling, LLC.

Business Services

September 23, 2022, 11:58 AM