Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Russell & Wright on Monday removed a lawsuit against J.B. Hunt Transport Services and Steven Harold Marshall III to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Ghatrehee Law Firm on behalf of Sammy Lee Manigo. The case is 3:23-cv-00757, Manigo v. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Sammy Lee Manigo

Plaintiffs

Ghatrehee Law Firm PLLC

defendants

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Steven Harold Marshall III

defendant counsels

Russell & Wright PLLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision