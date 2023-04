New Suit - Consumer

Eversource Energy, a publicly traded energy company, was sued Wednesday in Connecticut District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that Eversource has failed to provide adequate website accessibility controls or accommodations for his speaking disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00536, Manigaulte v. Eversource Energy.

Energy

April 28, 2023, 5:37 AM

Plaintiffs

John Carlo Manigaulte

defendants

Eversource Energy

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA