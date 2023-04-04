Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Taylor, Wellons, Politz & Duhe on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against BASF Corp. and William Scotsman subsidiary Mobile Mini Inc. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Dudley Debosier Injury Lawyers on behalf of Deborah Manigault, who alleges that she was injured when the defective floor of a trailer manufactured and supplied by the defendants collapsed under her feet. The case is 3:23-cv-00261, Manigault v. Williams Scotsman, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 04, 2023, 6:56 PM

Deborah Manigault

BASF Corporation

Williams Scotsman, Inc.

Taylor Wellons Politz Duhe

