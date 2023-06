Who Got The Work

Lincoln National has tapped the Law Offices of Iwana Rademaekers to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, which pertains to accidental death and dismemberment coverage, was filed April 19 in Texas Eastern District Court by the Bhatti Law Firm on behalf of Ratarsha Manier. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-00343, Manier v. Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 4:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Ratarsha Manier

Plaintiffs

The Bhatti Law Firm

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company

Hilton Domestic Operating Company, LLC

Lincoln Life Assurance Company of Boston

defendant counsels

Pope Hardwicke

Pope Hardwicke Christie Schell Kelly & Taplett Llp-Arlington

Law Offices Of Iwana Rademaekers, PC

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations