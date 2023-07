Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister removed a personal injury lawsuit against Delta Air Lines and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Chodosh & Chodosh on behalf of a Delta customer who contends he suffered injuries from a faulty wheelchair. The case is 2:23-cv-02420, Mani v. Delta Air Lines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Chananthra Mani

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Columbus Regional Airport Authority

Huntleigh USA Corporation

John Doe 1-3, Individuals

defendant counsels

Scott R Torpey

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims