Prosecutors with Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's Office are asking a judge to issue a protective order that will prevent former President Trump from disseminating materials related to his criminal case. Bragg's team has asked Acting Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan to issue a protective order encompassing unspecified "covered materials" shared with his defense team during the course of discovery.

April 26, 2023, 1:41 PM

