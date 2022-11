News From Law.com

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday moved to vacate 188 misdemeanor convictions tied to a handful of New York City Police Department officers who were themselves later convicted of criminal conduct. The vacaturs stem from an ongoing investigation by the office's Post-Conviction Justice Unit, which is investigating more than 1,100 cases connected to police officers found guilty of committing crimes during the course of their official duties.

New York

November 17, 2022, 2:02 PM