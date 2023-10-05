Manhattan Lawyers Group Condemns Donald Trumps Verbal Attack...

News From Law.com

The New York County Lawyers Association on Thursday issued a statement condemning Donald Trump's continual attacks on Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron, who is overseeing his business fraud trial. Trump has made the statements on social media, as well as in-person to reporters while attending the civil trial in lower Manhattan. He has accused the court of being "Trump-hating," unduly influenced by politics, and called for Engoron to be disbarred.

October 05, 2023, 2:46 PM

